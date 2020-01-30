Sofia Kenin Ousts World No. 1 Barty to Reach Australian Open Final

Sofia Kenin never flinched. Not when she was twice a point from dropping the opening set of her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open. Not when she was twice a point from dropping the second set, either.

And the American is into her first major final at age 21 - beating the woman ranked No. 1, Ash Barty, to get there. Now Kenin will need to beat a former No. 1, Garbiñe Muguruza, to grab the trophy.