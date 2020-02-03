So Near, So Far: Thiem Feels Empty After Australian Open Final

Emptiness. Exhaustion. All-too-familiar feelings for Dominic Thiem after a Grand Slam final.

He has lost three on the biggest stage at the majors, adding a five-set loss to Novak Djokovic on the hard courts at Melbourne Park on Sunday, 2 February to his two against Rafael Nadal on the red clay at Roland Garros.

Each time he's come up against the greatest-of-all-time at that particular venue.

He had to beat top-seeded Nadal in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, then a fellow up-and-comer, Alexander Zverev, in the semifinals.