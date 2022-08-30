Serena Williams Enthrals Fans With Win in First Round of US Open 2022

Former World No 1 Serena Williams advanced into the second round of the US Open with a win over Danka Kovinic, in what is expected to be the final tournament of her long career.

The six-time US Open champion overcame her Montenegrin opponent 6-3, 6-3 in the first round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to extend her farewell tour, having hinted at retirement earlier this month in an essay released by Vogue magazine.

The American did not exactly use the word retirement but had mentioned that she would be 'evolving away' grom the game.

Serena entered the court in a diamond-encrusted black dress and jacket to a rousing reception from a crowd that had gathered in huge numbers to witness the American star.