Serena Williams’ US Open 2022 Campaign Comes to End With a Third-Round Loss

Former World No 1 Serena Williams’ campaign at the US Open 2022 came to an end after suffering a 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round on Friday.

The six-time US Open champion showed excellent grit and fought until the last minute against her Australian opponent in what many expect to be the final tournament of her illustrious career.

Serena had earlier in August announced that it was time for her to ‘evolve away’ from the sport in an essay with Vogue magazine.