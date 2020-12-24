Serena, Federer Among Entries for 2021 Australian Open

Initially, there was a question mark over Federer, who warned this month he was in a "race against time" to be fit after two rounds of knee surgery. However, the Swiss legend has begun training in Dubai and was among those entered to play at Melbourne Park.

At the Melbourne Park, Serena will set herself up to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles by winning an eighth Australian Open crown.

"Although the AO will look a bit different to previous years, the safety of everyone is our top priority. We have the opportunity to stage a very safe, and happy Slam, and give the players the experience of competing in front of crowds again, something they've missed for most of this year," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement on Thursday.