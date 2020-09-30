Serena Williams Pulls Out of French Open Due to Injury 

"(I'm) struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover. I warmed up and it was a very short warm-up. I talked to my coach and I was like, what do you think? What are your thoughts with this? We both thought about it and we really realised that more than likely it wasn't the best to try and play today," she added.

Williams had kicked off her French Open campaign on Monday with a 7-6(2), 6-0 win over Kristie Ahn in the first round.

A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Williams had injured her Achilles tendon during her semifinal loss to Victoria Azarenka at the US Open a fortnight ago.

She further said that the issue will require two weeks of rest, followed by four to six weeks of rehabilitation.