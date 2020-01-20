Serena Williams, Osaka Start Australian Open Campaign in Style

Looking for a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, Serena Williams began her campaign at the Australian Open on an emphatic note as she registered a straight-sets victory over Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the competition on Monday, 20 January.

Seeded No.8, Williams hardly broke any sweat as she ousted Potapova 6-0, 6-3 in a match that lasted less than an hour.

The seven-time Australian Open champion needed just 58 minutes to defeat the former junior Wimbledon champion.

The 38-year-old blasted 24 winners, including nine aces, to Potapova's 11, and the American claimed more than three-quarters of points off of the 18-year-old Russian's second serve.