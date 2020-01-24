Serena Stunned! Loses in 3 Sets to Wang, Knocked Out of Aus Open

That was her 27th unforced error on the backhand side, part of a total of 56 miscues. Wang made only 20.

As Williams trudged through the long walkway that leads to the locker room, Wang was interviewed in Rod Laver Arena, telling the crowd: "I think my team always believed I can do it."

Since grabbing major championship No. 23 at the 2017 Australian Open, while she was pregnant, Williams hasn't added to her total.

She appeared in four major finals over the past two seasons, losing each one.

And she bowed out much, much sooner this time.

Williams owns seven trophies from the Australian Open and hadn't lost as early as the third round since all the way back in 2006.

Here is just one measure of how unexpected this result was: The only other time these two women faced each other came at the U.S. Open last September -- the only Slam quarterfinal appearance of Wang's career — and Williams needed all of 44 minutes to dominate her way to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. The total points were 50 to 15.

“After last time,” Wang said, “I did really hard work on the court, off the court.”