Serena ‘Concerned’ Over Bushfire Smoke After Past Lung Problems

Serena Williams voiced concern over pollution from bushfire smoke at the Australian Open on Monday, 20 January saying that lung problems in the past could make her more vulnerable.

The 38-year-old American, who is pursuing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, said it was a waiting game to see how conditions develop over the next fortnight.

The poor air that disrupted qualifying eased by Monday - when Williams made a winning start against Anastasia Potapova - and instead gave way to spells of heavy rain.

"I definitely was concerned, and am," said Williams, who suffered a lung blood clot during labour while giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017 - the second time she has needed emergency treatment for the problem.