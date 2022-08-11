Belinda Bencic Beats Serena Williams in Emotional Toronto Send-off

But in a rematch of their memorable semi-final duel on this very court in 2015, Bencic was able to control the match from start to finish with her serve. The 25-year-old from Switzerland faced just one break point in the match, which she saved.

Bencic also kept the return pressure on Williams from the first game. The Swiss won the toss, elected to receive, and proceeded to earn two break points in the opening game.

Williams saved them with clutch serving, but Bencic would go on to break Williams twice in the opening set, sealing it after 41 minutes.

The second set stayed level as Williams found better success behind her serve, but Bencic finally got the break in the 3-3 game when Williams struck a double-fault on break point. Bencic closed out the win after 1 hour and 17 minutes.

Bencic finished with 25 winners to 13 unforced errors, while Williams hit 13 winners to 18 unforced errors.