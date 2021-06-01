Serena, Martina Lend Support to Naomi Osaka After French Open Exit

Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams have thrown their weight behind fellow Tennis pro Naomi Osaka, who pulled out of French Open on Monday after declining media obligations.

Naomi's decision to not interact with the media on grounds of mental health did not find any acceptance with the organisers of Grand Slam tournaments. She was not only fined $15,000 for her refusal to speak to media after her first-round win but was also warned of suspension from future Grand Slam events.

"I am so sad about Naomi Osaka. I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift," tweeted Martina, who added that Naomi's decision was not just about press conferences.