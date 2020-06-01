Americans have taken to the streets in protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American who died in Minneapolis, under police custody.Floyd, aged 46, died shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe."As Americans protest the brutal killing of Floyd, sportspersons from across the world are also raising their voice.Tennis and NBA stars Serena Williams and LeBron James have been active on social media, sharing posts expressing their outrage.Bundesliga footballer Jadon Sancho, who scored his first professional hat-trick during Borussia Dortmund's win over Paderborn on Sunday, paid tribute George Floyd with a message on his vest.Sancho revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt in a match where he scored a second-half hat-trick.Following the match, Sancho tweeted: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one and fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."We’re Stronger Together: Jadon Sancho Pays Tribute to George FloydBasketball legend Michael Jordan too expressed his grief and outrage over the death."I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," Jordan said in a statement."I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton slammed the silence of fellow racers on the death of Floyd George, criticising them and stating that he was the only one to raise his voice against the injustice."I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," Hamilton wrote on his Instagram."Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white-dominated sport. I'm one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone."I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you."Earlier, teenage tennis star Coco Gauff had also joined the chorus of people protesting the killing of African-Americans in US.Last week, she posted a TikTok video on her official Twitter handle in which she said she would "always use my platform to help make the world a better place"."This is why I am using my voice to fight against racism," the caption read in the video posted by her as it cut to images of Floyd and others.The video also included a picture of Trayvon Martin, a teenager whose death spurred a nationwide movement in the US and gave rise to a rallying cry "Black Lives Matter".The words, "Am I next?" appeared on screen in the video, as the 16-year-old Gauff, wearing a black hoodie, faced the camera and raised her hands. "I am using my voice," the caption concluded, "Will you use yours?" We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.