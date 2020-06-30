Serbian PM Throws Weight Behind Under-Fire Djokovic

World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has found support in his country's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic who has backed the Serbian after he was heavily criticised following the Adria Open fiasco.

"Every part of him. He tried to do something good for the whole region," Brnabic said in an interview with PinkTV.

"To put politics aside and help young and non-established tennis players, as well as to raise money for humanitarian purposes.

"If they could shift the blame on me personally, as Prime Minister, and leave Novak alone, I would love it," she added.