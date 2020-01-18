Victory on Comeback! Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok Win Hobart Intl

Playing her first tournament after giving birth to son Izhaan, this is the 33-year-old’s 42nd WTA doubles title and first since the Brisbane International trophy in 2017 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Sania did not compete on the WTA circuit in the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Sania and Nadiia began by breaking the Chinese players in the very first game of the match but only to drop serve in the next.

The two pairs played close games towards the end and at 4-4, 40-all, Sania and Nadiia got the crucial break, earning the opportunity to serve out the set.

There was no twist in 10th game with Sania and Nadiia comfortably pocketing the first set.