Sania Mirza Returns to Fed Cup Team After Four Years

Doubles star Sania Mirza on Tuesday returned to the Indian Fed Cup team after four years as she was named in the five-member squad, which features country's top singles player Ankita Raina.

Sania last played Fed Cup in 2016 and has been out of action since October 2017 as she took a two-year break to start a family. Riya Bhatia (379), Rutuja Bhosale (466) and Karman Kaur Thandi (568) also figure in the squad.

Ranked 180 in the WTA singles chart, Ankita is way above her compatriots.