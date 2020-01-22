Aus Open: Sania Mirza Pulls Out of Mixed Doubles Due to Injury

Sania Mirza’s comeback to the tennis circuit after two long years has taken a hit with an injury forcing her to pull out of the mixed doubles draw of the ongoing Australian Open.

Sania had announced she would be playing the Aus Open with Rohan Bopanna after her partner Rajeev Ram had been forced to withdraw due to an injury as well.

Sania is suffering from a calf strain but will however compete in the women's doubles event.