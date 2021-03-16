Sania, Ankita to Lead India Squad in Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Sania Mirza and the country's top-ranked women's singles and doubles player Ankita Raina will lead India in the Billie Jean King Cup World Group playoff tie against Latvia. The tie is set to be held on April 16 and 17 in Jurmala, Latvia.

Former Davis Cup player Vishal Uppal will remain captain of the team. India were promoted to the World Group playoffs last year after finishing second in the Asia/Oceania Group I event, beating Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia.