Roland Garros Means Everything to Me: Nadal After 20th Slam Title

Rafael Nadal continued his marauding run at the French Open with a record-extending 13th title win on Sunday. He beat arch-rival and world no.1 Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 and the victory took him level with Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam wins, the most for any male singles player.

Nadal, however, said in his post-match speech that he is not thinking about the record. "A very tough year. Win here means everything to me. It's not the moment, to be honest, for me to think about the 20th, equal Roger on this great number," said Nadal.