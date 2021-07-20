Bopanna & AITA in Unpleasant Spat Ahead of Tokyo Olympics: What Went Wrong?

While the Indian contingent in Tokyo settles in to the Games Village ahead of the Olympics, a war of words, or rather what could also be termed as misplaced anger at the federation, sparked off a controversy in the tennis circles, yet again.

41-year-old Rohan Bopanna and the All India Tennis Association are not on the same page with regards to participation at Tokyo. While the veteran tennis player claims the AITA misled everyone, including him, the authorities responded saying qualification for the Olympics should not have been left at the mercy of withdrawals.

Bopanna and Sania Mirza came close to a Bronze medal in Rio but had been blown away by the Czech team of Radek Stepanek and Lucie Hradecká 1-6, 6-7 in an hour and 13 minutes. However, for Tokyo, Bopanna was not a part of the draw.