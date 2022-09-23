Roger Federer – The First Among Equals

The scoring system in tennis has been the subject of much chatter over the decades and while it is commonly accepted that its origins draw inspiration from the hands of a clock, the change to 40 will perhaps always remain a mystery.

If the millions of Roger Federer fans around the globe had their way, time would stand still today, as few would consider themselves ready for what happens next.

My first memory of Federer, pretty much like everyone else’s, dates back to that Monday in July 2001, when a 19-year-old rookie rocked the tennis world by upsetting the best player in the world, the number 1 seed, on his own turf, in a battle for the ages.