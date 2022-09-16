Roger Taught Us As Much in Defeat as He Did in Victory: A Federer Fan’s Tribute

At every other Grand Slam final where Roger would be playing, and he’d play most of them, it felt different. He would seem in complete control, and more often than not, end up with the trophy.

After his first Grand Slam win at Wimbledon in 2003, Roger played 17 of the next 22 Grand Slam finals! And he won 12 of them.

But the five out of 17 times that he lost, were all to Rafael Nadal, thrice on clay at Roland Garros and once each at Wimbledon (that epic final of 2008) and the Australian Open. It had triggered talk of whether the greatest of all time had someone who would get the better of him in his own era.

And what was discussed and debated just as much was whether Roger would ever be able to win on clay at the French Open, or whether completing the Grand Slam (winning all four major titles) would elude him just like it had eluded the world-record holder of men’s singles titles at the time, Pete Sampras.