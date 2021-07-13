Roger Federer Withdraws from Tokyo Olympics After 'Setback With Knee'
Federer was knocked out of Wimbledon earlier this month in the quarter-finals.
Swiss tennis player and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympic Games due to a setback with his knee.
"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar," the 39-year-old said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Federer was knocked out of Wimbledon earlier this month in the quarter-finals, losing to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets – 3-6, 6-7, 0-6.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic clinched the Wimbledon title this year to equal Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles.
The Tokyo Olympic Games will open on 23 July and conclude on 8 August.
What Next For Federer?
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.