Roger Federer Withdraws from Tokyo Olympics After 'Setback With Knee'

Swiss tennis player and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympic Games due to a setback with his knee.

"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar," the 39-year-old said in a statement posted on Twitter.