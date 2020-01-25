Federer Says ‘Epics’ Keep Him Motivated After Aus Open Thriller

Roger Federer lives to win titles, but five-set thrillers like his epic against John Millman at the Australian Open are also a key reason why he is still playing aged 38.

The Swiss master looked out for the count at 4-8 down in a nailbiting fifth-set super tiebreaker against the gutsy Australian, but somehow found a way back to clinch the third-round clash 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/8).