Roger Federer Decides Against Playing the Australian Open 2021

Six-times champion Roger Federer will not be part of the Australian Open in 2021 as he continues to work his way back to fitness after two knee operations earlier in 2020, his agent confirmed.

Federer, who last played a competitive match at the season-opening Grand Slam in January before he had to undergo surgery on his knee, required a second operation as well.

The start of the 2021 Australian Open has been delayed for three weeks until February 8 due to the country’s strict border rules to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.