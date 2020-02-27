Legend With Mind of Champion: Djokovic on Sharapova

Novak Djokovic hailed Maria Sharapova as a "legend" with "the mind of a champion" after the Russian superstar announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32.

Five-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one Sharapova called time on her career after losing a long-term battle with shoulder trouble having amassed a total of 36 WTA titles, spending 21 weeks on top of the rankings and with a personal fortune estimated at $300 million.

"Her impact on the sport, not just women's tennis, but tennis in general, was great. It still is great," said world number one Djokovic in Dubai where he made the quarter-finals on Wednesday.