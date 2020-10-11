All Class! Nadal Beats Novak in 3 Sets For 13th French Open Title

In a match that lasted two hours and 42 minutes, Nadal served out the opening set with an ace, thus holding Djokovic, who was looking to become the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams twice. It was only 48 minutes into the match that Djokovic managed to win his first game.

The only shift in momentum in the match came in the last set when Djokovic matched Nadal step for step. It was a double fault that gave Nadal the chance to serve for the title, and he saw it through with relative ease.

This is the first time since the 2014 French Open that Nadal managed to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam final. In major finals since then, Djokovic had beaten Nadal in a five-set thriller at the 2018 Wimbledon final and then the 2019 Australian Open final in straight sets.