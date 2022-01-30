Nadal Stages The Ultimate Comeback to Beat Medvedev and Win 2022 Australian Open
An epic five set final for the ages and Rafael Nadal has become the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles.
Rafael Nadal has become the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles and he's done it in a manner that will be remembered for the ages.
The 35-year-old, who has often mentioned during this Australian Open campaign that he felt lucky to just be playing on the big stage after his injury and surgery last year, beat second seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets. After being two sets down, the Spanish star fought his way back to close out a 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win in five hours and 24 minutes.
In a match that lasted over five hours, the Russian bagged the first two sets, winning the first 6-2. Nadal fought back in the second and managed to take it to a tiebreak, but a few errors from his racquet meant Daniil bagged it at 7-5.
While that may have seemed like the beginning of the end of the match, the 35-year-old extracted a second wind like not many seen in modern sport and won the next two sets 6-4 and 6-4.
The partisan crowd at the Rod Laver Arena, cheering each of Nadal's points, unnerved Medvedev who was visibly disturbed and even shared a few words with the umpire during a break between points.
Nadal broke serve early in the fifth set and it was in the 10th game that he was leading 5-4 on serve. He took a 30-0 lead, fired a shot wide and the score went to 30-15 before a double fault saw the score tick to 30-30. Medvedev moved closer to the net on the next point and closed the point to take a 40-30 lead. A Nadal return landed into the net and the Russian had the break back.
5-5 in the fifth set.
The 11th game had another break of serve but not before Medvedev fought off a few break points first. And then once again, Nadal was serving for the match, and the title.
The 12th saw Nadal take an early 30-0 lead and an ace got him to 40-0. It was his third ace of the match.
Three. Championship. Points.
And he closed it right there.
A 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win for the 21-time Grand Slam Champion - Rafael Nadal.
