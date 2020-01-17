Prajnesh Fails to Qualify For Australian Open Main Draw

Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Friday failed to qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open men's singles event after losing in straight sets to Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in the final round of the qualifiers.

India's top-ranked player Prajnesh, who is also world number 122 and seeded 17th in the qualifiers, went own 6-7 (2), 2-6 to Gulbis in his final round qualifying tie. India's campaign in the singles ended in the qualifiers with his exit.