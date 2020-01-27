Players Pay Respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers No. 8 jersey to honor Kobe Bryant ahead of a fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old Coco Gauff had Bryant's numbers 8 and 24, along with the inscription "Mamba Mentality," on her shoes in a doubles match at Melbourne Park.

Bryant's sudden death in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday, 26 January along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, has shocked and upset fans and athletes around the world.