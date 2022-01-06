Novak Djokovic's Visa Gets Cancelled, Denied Entry in Australia

However, the Australian Border Force did not accept the exemption and said that the world number 1 has failed to meet entry requirements.

“The rule is very clear,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference Thursday. “You need to have a medical exemption. He didn’t have a valid medical exemption. We make the call at the border, and that’s where it’s enforced.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt has said the visa cancellation followed a review of Djokovic’s medical exemption by border officials who verified “the integrity and the evidence behind it.”

Hunt said that Djokovic was free to appeal the decision, “but if a visa is cancelled, somebody will have to leave the country.”

Djokovic, who is aiming for a record 21st Grand Slam title, touched down at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport Wednesday about 11:30 p.m. local time after a 14-hour flight from Dubai. He was made to wait at the airport for 8 hours before being moved to a hotel, pending arrangements for a flight out of Australia or legal action.

Morrison confirmed the cancellation in a Twitter post: “No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.”