Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's Full Statement on Djokovic Visa Cancellation
Novak Djokovic featured in the 2022 Australian Open draw before Alex Hawke's decision.
The Australian Government have decided to cancel the visa of Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic. The Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke made the decision on Friday, 14 January.
Full Statement of Alex Hawke
Today I exercised my power under section 133C (3) to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.
This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.
In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, The Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.
The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments.
Background (non-attributable)
The minister for immigration has broad discretionary powers to cancel visas where it is in the public interest to do so, including relying on health, safety or good order basis.
Following an adverse decision under section 133C (3), the affected person would not be able to be granted a visa (while offshore) for a period of three years, except certain circumstances. Certain circumstances include, compelling circumstances that affect the interest of Australia or compassionate or compelling circumstances affecting the interests of an Australian citizen, permanent resident or eligible New Zealand citizen.
