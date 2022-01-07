Novak Djokovic Thanks Fans for Support Amidst Visa Row in Australia

This was after a hearing earlier in the day had been adjourned but the matter reopened in the early evening to consider procedural matters.

Earlier, Judge Anthony Kelly had asked lawyers when the Australian Open was to begin and when the nine-time Australian Open champion was scheduled to play his first match. The judge also said that Djokovic could give evidence remotely from immigration detention but that Tennis Australia preferences of wrapping up the matter by Tuesday would not affect the hearing.

The Serbian tennis player is being represented by Nick Wood, who noted that solving the visa issue was critical. "As I sit here, the absence of a visa, if the cancellation decision is valid, is an insuperable obstacle to Mr Djokovic competing in the tournament," Wood said.

One of his opponents Rafael Nadal, who recently recovered from COVID-19 said Djokovic had made his decision but had to deal with the consequences too.

“Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he made his own decision," Nadal told the media.

“I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He went through another - he made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences."