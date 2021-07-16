Novak Djokovic Decides to Compete at the Tokyo Olympics

Soon after winning the Wimbledon, Djokovic had said he was undecided about his participation at the Olympics, adding that it was a "50-50" thing as there "are going to be a lot of restrictions within the (Games) Village".



"My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I'm a little bit divided. I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the Village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live. I can't even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I can't have a stringer. I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well," Djokovic had said.



"It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days (about the ban on spectators)," the world No. 1 had said after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final.