‘Need Dravids & Gopichands for Indian Tennis to Flourish’: Paes

In order to develop tennis in the country, India great Leander Paes said that the sport needs to have people like former cricketer Rahul Dravid and former badminton player Pullela Gopichand, who have helped in producing young talent in their respective sports after retiring.

Talking on the sidelines of the third edition of the Maharashtra Open, Paes said, "If I look at some of past players of India who I have tremendous respect for, there are players like Rahul Dravid, Pullela Gopichand who have trained younger generation to the highest level."

Gopichand, who won the All England title in 2001 despite lack of resources, has transitioned into a successfull coaching career and produced two Olympic medallists for the country. Former India captain Dravid on the other hand has been doing a tremendous job in nurturing young Indian talent in cricket post his retirement.