Kobe, BLM & a Few Laughs: Osaka’s Post-Win Quotes Earn Her Praise

Japan’s Naomi Osaka completed a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the women's singles final to win her second US Open title and third Grand Slam title in New York on late Saturday night.

The 22-year-old had beaten Serena Williams to win the 2018 US Open, followed it up with winning the 2019 Australian Open and eventually became World No 1.

While the fourth seed earned a lot of praise for her performance on the court, Osaka also won hearts with the comments she made after her win.