Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Plans to Return in 2024

Four Glam Slams and a Book to Osaka’s Name

Osaka last played at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, where she won her first match against Daria Saville via a retirement before withdrawing ahead of her second-round match with Beatriz Haddad Maia due to abdominal pain.

The Japan-born player, who currently resides in the United States of America, won her first Grand Slam by beating the legendary Serena Williams in US Open 2018. She won the competition once again in 2020, where she defeated Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka in the final.

Besides the two US Open triumphs, Osaka also has won two Australian Open titles – first in 2019, where she defeated Petra Kvitova in the final, and then in 2021, by beating Jennifer Brady.

Off the court, she celebrated the release of her children's book, titled The Way Champs Play, in December, and earlier this month announced the signing of World No.2 to her sports agency Evolve.