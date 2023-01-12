Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Plans to Return in 2024
Former world number 1, Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam winner.
On Wednesday, 11 January, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced that she's pregnant with her first child, and plans to return to tennis in 2024.
The 25-year-old revealed the news in a social media post, penning a heartfelt note to fans in both English and Japanese that accompanied a photo of an ultrasound.
"Can't wait to get back on the court, but here's a little life update for 2023. These few months away from the sport have really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to" former World No.1 wrote.
Notably, no official reason was given by the Australian Open when the tournament announced Osaka's withdrawal last week, and she says she hopes to come back better than ever to the WTA Tour in 2024, with a new young fan in tow.
"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future; one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch some of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom.' 2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I'll see you guys at the start of the next one 'cause I'll be at Aus 2024," Osaka further mentioned in her post.
Four Glam Slams and a Book to Osaka’s Name
Osaka last played at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, where she won her first match against Daria Saville via a retirement before withdrawing ahead of her second-round match with Beatriz Haddad Maia due to abdominal pain.
The Japan-born player, who currently resides in the United States of America, won her first Grand Slam by beating the legendary Serena Williams in US Open 2018. She won the competition once again in 2020, where she defeated Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka in the final.
Besides the two US Open triumphs, Osaka also has won two Australian Open titles – first in 2019, where she defeated Petra Kvitova in the final, and then in 2021, by beating Jennifer Brady.
Off the court, she celebrated the release of her children's book, titled The Way Champs Play, in December, and earlier this month announced the signing of World No.2 to her sports agency Evolve.
Topics: Tennis Australian Open Naomi Osaka
