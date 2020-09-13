Naomi Osaka Beats Azarenka in US Open Final to Win 3rd Grand Slam
Naomi Osaka denied Victoria Azarenka a US Open title for the third time with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the final.
In the first Grand Slam post the spread of COVID-19, Naomi Osaka denied Victoria Azarenka a US Open title for the third time with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the final on late Saturday night.
In accordance with the new social distancing norms, both finalists lifted their own trophies off the table after the 22-year-old Osaka won her second US Open title (2018, 2020) and third major overall, having won the Australian Open last year. With this win, the Japanese tennis player became the first woman since Jennifer Capriati (2001 Australian Open, 2001 French Open, 2002 Australian Open) to win her first three Grand Slam finals.
Osaka’s 31-year-old opponent Azarenka who defeated two top-five seeds on the way to her first Grand Slam final in seven years, had previously lost the US Open final in 2012 and 2013.
“I thought third time was a charm but I guess I’ll have to try again,” said Azarenka during the victory ceremony as she congratulated Osaka on the win.
In response, the 22-year-old said, “I actually don’t want to play you in more finals. I didn’t really enjoy that. That was a really tough match for me. And yes, really inspiring for me because I used to watch you play here when I was younger so just to have the opportunity to play you is really great and I learned a lot.”
For every match in the championship, Osaka sported facemasks with names of African Americans who have been victims of racial injustice or police brutality.
