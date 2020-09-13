Naomi Osaka Beats Azarenka in US Open Final to Win 3rd Grand Slam

In the first Grand Slam post the spread of COVID-19, Naomi Osaka denied Victoria Azarenka a US Open title for the third time with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the final on late Saturday night.

In accordance with the new social distancing norms, both finalists lifted their own trophies off the table after the 22-year-old Osaka won her second US Open title (2018, 2020) and third major overall, having won the Australian Open last year. With this win, the Japanese tennis player became the first woman since Jennifer Capriati (2001 Australian Open, 2001 French Open, 2002 Australian Open) to win her first three Grand Slam finals.