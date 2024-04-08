Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal Stuns World No. 32 Arnaldi in a Historic Win

Arnaldi broke Nagal's serve in the sixth game to go ahead 4-2 but the Indian player broke right back in the next game and won the eighth game to make it 4-4. The Italian took a crucial break in the 12th game with a cross-court winner to win the first set 6-5.

Nagal came roaring back in the second set, breaking in the third game of the second set and then again in the fifth game to take a 4-1 lead. Though Arnaldi broke serve in the next game to make it 4-2, Nagal won the next two games to win the set 6-4.

The Indian star broke serve in the third game of the decider and held serve to make it 3-1. Arnaldi won the next two games, but Nagal broke his serve in the seventh game. Nagal fought off a late challenge from Arnaldi and won the third set 6-4, saving a break point in the eighth game.

A few days back, Nagal became the first Indian man to reach the main draw of the Monte Carlo singles draw in 42 years.

He will next play world number 7 Holger Rune in the Round of 32.