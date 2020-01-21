Maria Sharapova Uncertain Over Australian Open Return

Following her first round defeat at the Australian Open 2020, former champion Maria Sharapova has admitted that she doesn't know if she will be back at the Rod Laver Arena next year.

Sharapova crashed out of the year's first grand slam after she faced a crushing defeat against Croatian star Donna Vekic in her opening round contest on Tuesday. Vekic beat Sharapova 6-3 6-4 to enter the second round of women's singles.

"I don't know, I don't know," Sharapova was quoted as saying by the tournament when pressed on whether this was her final appearance there.