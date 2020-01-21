Wildcard Maria Sharapova Crashes Out in First Round of Aus Open

Maria Sharapova hasn't won a tournament since 2017, and her ranking slipped to 136th by the end of last year.

After a 6-3, 6-4 loss to 19th-seeded Donna Vekic at the Australian Open on Tuesday, former No. 1-ranked Sharapova is on a run of three first-round exits at Grand Slam events.

The five-time major winner got into the main draw at Melbourne Park via a wild card granted by organizers, helped by the fact she won the 2008 title here. Drawing Vekic in the first round was tough.