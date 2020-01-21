Wildcard Maria Sharapova Crashes Out in First Round of Aus Open
Maria Sharapova hasn't won a tournament since 2017, and her ranking slipped to 136th by the end of last year.
After a 6-3, 6-4 loss to 19th-seeded Donna Vekic at the Australian Open on Tuesday, former No. 1-ranked Sharapova is on a run of three first-round exits at Grand Slam events.
The five-time major winner got into the main draw at Melbourne Park via a wild card granted by organizers, helped by the fact she won the 2008 title here. Drawing Vekic in the first round was tough.
The 32-year-old Russian has had a series of right shoulder injuries and also served a 15-month suspension for a positive doping test to meldonium. Since her return from the suspension, her best showing at a major has been the quarterfinals at the 2018 French Open.
She wasn't making any excuses.
“I mean, I think I'm not the only one — I can speak about my struggles and the things that I've gone through with my shoulder, but it's not really in my character to," Sharapova said.
She reached the fourth round in Australia last year, and her profile means she still gets a spot on center court. It was only Vekic's second time on Rod Laver Arena.
“Ï always enjoy the big stages,” Vekic said. “I'm happy to leave with a win this time.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)