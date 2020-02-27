Sharapova’s Time in Tennis: Teen Titles, Career Slam, a Doping Ban

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday. The 32-year-old said in a column published in Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines that recurring injuries in recent years are what led to her making the decision.

"How do you leave behind the only life you've ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you've trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love - one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys - a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years? I'm new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis - I'm saying goodbye," she wrote.