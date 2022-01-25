Made Retirement Announcement Too Soon, to be Very Honest, Says Sania Mirza

Sania, last Wednesday, announced her retirement plans after defeat in the first round of women's doubles at the Australian Open. And her run at the Australian Open came to an end in the mixed doubles quarter-finals on Tuesday, as she and her partner Rajeev Ram lost 4-6, 6-7 to Australian wildcard entries Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler in one hour and 30 minutes.



In a post-match interview on Sony Sports Network, Sania said that her outlook towards tennis had not particularly changed simply because she was playing her last season and that she was still determined to give her hundred percent on the field.



"I made the announcement too soon, to be very honest. I'm kind of regretting it because that's all I'm being asked about right now," Sania said. "I am playing tennis to win matches, and until I play, I am going to try and win every match I play. It's not something (post-retirement outlook) that's on my mind constantly. I enjoy playing tennis, win or lose."

