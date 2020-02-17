Lender Paes Given a Befitting Farewell at Bengaluru Open

Just before the singles finals of the Bengaluru Open, tennis legend Leander Paes who is on his swan song and played his last ATP event on Indian soil on Saturday, was given a rousing farewell at the KSLTA Stadium with former Olympians and sports internationals felicitating the country's tennis icon.

There were athletes who began their career at the same time as Paes but had hung their boots while Paes who has had a distinguished career spanning 30 years and decorated with many awards, is playing in his last year.