Leander Paes Found Guilty Of Domestic Violence Against Rhea Pillai

Metropolitan magistrate Komalsing Rajput had passed the order earlier this month and it was made available on Wednesday.

The model-turned actor had approached the court in 2014 seeking relief under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying that she had been in a live-in relationship, akin to marriage with Paes for 8 years.

She had alleged that Paes, through his acts and conduct "caused verbal, emotional and economic abuse, which resulted in tremendous emotional violence and trauma".

The magistrate, in her order, said, "It is proved that the respondent caused various acts of domestic violence."

The magistrate said that with Paes' career in tennis 'almost over', it would cause 'serious prejudice' to order him to live in a rented home while also paying maintenance to Rhea Pillai.

(With PTI Inputs)