Kim Clijsters Loses to Garbine Muguruza on Return to WTA Tour

Kim Clijsters' first WTA Tour match since 2012 ended with a 6-2, 7-6(6) loss to Garbine Muguruza at the Dubai Championships on Monday.

The 36-year-old Clijsters is making a second comeback — this time after more than seven years away from professional tennis — but was broken in the opening game against Muguruza, a fellow former No 1.

Muguruza broke again for a 5-2 lead and was two breaks up at 3-0 in the second set before Clijsters found her stride. The Belgian levelled the set at 4-4 but Muguruza then converted her second match point in the tiebreaker.