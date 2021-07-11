Indian-Origin Samir Banerjee Wins Wimbledon Boys’ Singles
This was Samir Banerjee's second grand-slam.
Samir Banerjee, an American tennis player of Indian-origin, on Sunday won the Wimbledon boys singles title. Banerjee defeated compatriot Victor Lilov, with a straight sets, winning 7-5 6-3 in the final that lasted one hour 22 minutes.
This was the first all-American final since 2014, and Banerjee's second grand-slam.
WHO IS SAMIR BANERJEE?
Sameer Banerjee is a 17-year-old who had previously ranked 19 in the world had crashed out in the junior French Open. Wimbledon was his second appearance at a junior Grand Slam.
Banerjee's parents had moved to America, in the 1980s, years before he was born.
PREVIOUSLY
Yuki Bhambri was the last Indian to achieve a junior singles title when he won the Australian Open in 2009.
Sumit Nagal won the Wimbledon boys doubles in 2015 with Vietnam''s Ly Hoang Nam.
Ramanathan Krishnan was the first Indian to win a junior major when he succeeded in the 1954 Junior Wimbledon championship
Leander Paes, on his part, won the 1990 junior Wimbledon and junior US Open
