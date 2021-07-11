ADVERTISEMENT

Indian-Origin Samir Banerjee Wins Wimbledon Boys’ Singles

This was Samir Banerjee's second grand-slam.

Samir Banerjee, an American tennis player of Indian-origin, on Sunday won the Wimbledon boys singles title. Banerjee defeated compatriot Victor Lilov, with a straight sets, winning 7-5 6-3 in the final that lasted one hour 22 minutes.

This was the first all-American final since 2014, and Banerjee's second grand-slam.

WHO IS SAMIR BANERJEE?

Sameer Banerjee is a 17-year-old who had previously ranked 19 in the world had crashed out in the junior French Open. Wimbledon was his second appearance at a junior Grand Slam.

Banerjee's parents had moved to America, in the 1980s, years before he was born.

PREVIOUSLY

  • Yuki Bhambri was the last Indian to achieve a junior singles title when he won the Australian Open in 2009.

  • Sumit Nagal won the Wimbledon boys doubles in 2015 with Vietnam''s Ly Hoang Nam.

  • Ramanathan Krishnan was the first Indian to win a junior major when he succeeded in the 1954 Junior Wimbledon championship

  • Leander Paes, on his part, won the 1990 junior Wimbledon and junior US Open

(With inputs from PTI)

