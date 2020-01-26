Indian Fed Cup Team ‘Relieved’ After Matches Moved out of China

The Indian Fed Cup team on Sunday heaved a sigh of relief after the ITF shifted the Fed Cup matches from the Coronavirus-hit China to Kazakhastan but the side is likely to compete without its senior most player Sania Mirza, who has aggravated a calf-injury.

Concerned for its players' health due to a medical emergency in China, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) had written to the ITF, requesting the world governing body to consider either shifting the venue or postponing the tournament, originally scheduled to be held in Dongguan from 4 February.