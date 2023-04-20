‘I Can’t Work Out What I Need to Compete’: Nadal Withdraws From Madrid Open

"The weeks are passing and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. I will not be able to be in Madrid unfortunately," he said.



"The injury still hasn't healed and I can't work out what I need to compete. I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next.