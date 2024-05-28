French Open: Sumit Nagal Loses to Khachanov After a Two-Hour 27-Minute Battle

Top Indian singles player Sumit Nagal suffered a setback as he went down to 18th seed Karen Khachanov in the men's singles first round, ending his maiden entry into the main draw of the clay court major on a losing note in the French Open on Monday.

It was expected to be an uphill task for Nagal as he was facing a top-20 player and the match went on expected lines though the Indian did put up some fight in the third set, taking his 28-year-old opponent to the tiebreaker. Also, clay is Nagal's least favourite surface.