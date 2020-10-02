Novak Djokovic Ties Federer’s Record With 70th Win at French Open

"Of course, winning that many matches on each Slam is a great achievement, and of course it makes me proud, makes me happy," Djokovic said after the match as per the official tournament website. "I always aim to play my best tennis in Grand Slams. I think Federer, Nadal, the biggest players in the last 10, 15 years, aim to always play their best in slams," he added.

The world number will aim to get past Federer when he meets Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan in the next round.

"I don't know much about him, to be honest. I have never seen him play, so I'll have to obviously look at his matches, the videos, and try to prepare myself with my team," Djokovic said. "It's always dangerous facing opponents you never faced before."